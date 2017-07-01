Letter: Our health

Editor:

I have had a rough couple of years with my health. Having a professional, caring medical team is essential to my well-being. I have extensive experience with doctors, clinics, and hospitals in northern and central Arizona, and I cannot tell you how important it is to hold on and cherish a great doctor when you find one.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to an exceptional doctor, Dr. Edward Ha, YRMC Cardiology and his medical assistant America. When I needed to get a surgery sign off from Dr. Ha, his medical assistant, America, worked me into his schedule in less than 24 hours.

He also faxed over all the necessary information to my surgeon, within 24 hours of my appointment.

I also had a problem in the past that encompassed all of my physicians, not just my cardiologist. While I was in Dr. Ha’s office, he got my gastroenterologist and my primary care physician on a three way conference call to discuss with me the best course of action.

Once again this was incredible that he would take the time to get my issue worked out immediately. It makes you feel seen, heard, and understood. It was a welcome relief. Even my routine office visits are handled with extreme care and professionalism no matter how many questions I have or how many concerns he needs to address. Dr. Ha always has an answer and a smile for me.

Words cannot express the gratitude I feel for Dr. Ha, his medical assistant America, and his staff at the YRMC Cardiology Clinic. They have my eternal appreciation and respect. Thank you for always taking such spectacular care of me!

Jennifer M. Mason

Dewey