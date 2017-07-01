Letter: Gun reform

Editor:

We should all be curious why Dick Polman felt he needed to misinform the public in his “let’s play ball on gun reform” column. The SKS rifle used by the progressive nut in Virginia is not and hasn’t been classified as an “assault rifle,” it is different than the M4 that he compares it to. It is not an “automatic” rifle it is a semi-automatic rifle. Automatic rifles are heavily regulated and are not readily accessible to anyone as he states. Sure the diatribe isn’t as compelling if we stick to the facts but, I would think The Daily Courier would like to maintain some semblance of journalistic integrity.

Dale Lawrence

Minneapolis