Letter: Active citizens

Editor:

An impressive and growing number of active Prescott citizens, who happen to care about truth in government, are willing to march against the obvious obstructions of justice, blatantly characteristic of this president’s administration.

While marching recently at the courthouse, the group was heartily supported by passersby who honked their horns and shouted encouragement. Our nation is facing critical declines in our quality of life, in national security, in our standing as a world leader, in safeguards for the environment, air and water safety, education, healthcare, all because our legislators have relinquished their responsibilities to serve the common good. Russia is clearly influencing the White House.

Where does The Daily Courier stand on these threats to the future of our country? It is the mission of the press to seek the truth and lead the charge in its preservation.

Kathryn Cooper

Prescott