Video shows hotshots rescuing 2 fawns from Goodwin Fire

Two Flagstaff Hotshots, while fighting the Goodwin Fire south of Prescott on Friday evening, made a discovery that saved lives - of the four-legged variety: two fawns.

Video and photos shared on the Prescott National Park Facebook page showed two members of the Flagstaff Hotshots helping two fawns escape ahead of an advancing line of fire, which has reached 25,714 acres and 53 percent containment.

Updates from the Facebook page stated that the two Hotshots helped the deer away from the fire line and released them to a safe area to reunite with their mother.

The Goodwin Fire started June 24 and has 1,223 personnel on it.

"#SmokeyBear would be very, very happy," the site states.