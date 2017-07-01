Goodwin Fire evacuees find experience ‘surreal, scary’ but grateful for those battling the blaze

Leaning against a shaded wall at the Bradshaw Mountain High School shelter on Thursday, Martin Olvera and his cattle dog, Luna Bella, were trying to stay comfortable as they plotted their next move.

Olvera, 52, who is now on disability, was evacuated from his Dewey home that sits just off Highway 69 on Thursday morning.

From the start of the Goodwin Fire, Olvera was keeping watch from his front windows and taking video on his iPhone of the fire and smoke. In each frame, the fire is moving closer and closer to his neighborhood.

“Surreal, scary,” Olvera said of the ferocious fire that as of Friday was slowly, but steadily getting tamed.

Growing up in Chicago, Olvera and his six siblings survived a devastating apartment fire that claimed the lives of two little girls who lived a floor above his family. His little brother narrowly escaped because their father found him hiding under a bed.

That childhood experience made him more aware than some about the power and life-threatening danger of fire. So when he saw the wildfire it seemed to be encroaching close enough to put him and his neighbors in danger, Olvera was ready to go. He packed clothes, food for both him and his dog, his important documents, pictures and a few other personal possessions.

The eeriest moment of the entire ordeal for him was the night before the evacuation.

“I was worried because it was so quiet,” Olvera said, noting that the highway was closed and most of his neighbors had gone elsewhere.

In the morning he turned on the news and could see that the fire had not abated, and determined it was time to leave.

Olvera was at the shelter when Gov. Doug Ducey arrived with other officials to update local and state media on the status of the fire. He said he has talked with his insurance agent and they were willing to cover hotel costs for him as long as he might have to be out of his home.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be here in a million years,” Olvera said.

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said he knows there is nothing more difficult for people than to be forced to leave their homes. And he admits there were some in the evacuation areas who were reluctant to do so. But he has continually assured that the evacuations are intended for one purpose only: to save lives.

“I’m optimistic we’re going to get this fire suppressed,” Mascher said, noting evacuation orders were to be lifted as soon as it was safe to do so.

He said he appreciated the cooperation that has been extended to law enforcement who recognizes the heartache that comes with such orders.

“I know it’s difficult,” the sheriff said.

At the close of Ducey’s press conference, Blue Hills evacuee Leigh Cluff praised the evacuation efforts and all the firefighters and law enforcement working so diligently to protect lives and property.

“It’s been amazing,” Cluff said of her small community that has only one official egress. “Everyone is just so grateful.”