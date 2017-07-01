Efforts on Goodwin Fire improve to 53% contained

Containment of the Goodwin Fire grew Saturday to 53 percent on 25,714 acres, Prescott National Forest officials reported.

The gains were as of 7 p.m. Saturday on the fire, which started in the Bradshaw Ranger District 14 miles south of Prescott on June 24. The cause remains under investigation.

Authorities have yet to release details concerning how many and what type of structures have burned. They have reiterated at news conferences they are assessing losses as they regain access to those areas.

Currently, 1,223 personnel are assigned to the Goodwin firefighting, which is occurring in predominantly dense chaparral and Ponderosa pine stands in drainages.

There were some pockets of interior burning Saturday along the northern portion of the fire west of Poland Junction, the news release states. Firefighters plan to use extensive hoselays to apply water to that portion of the fire overnight. Plus, two excavators are being used along the eastern side of the fire to rehabilitate firelines.

Evacuation information

Although some evacuations have been lifted and roads reopened, property owners are urged to remain vigilant and monitor fire news. There is still active fire behavior, particularly in the northern portion of the fire, and conditions can change easily if impacted by high wind events.

Evacuations have been lifted for some areas: At 10 a.m. Saturday, evacuation orders were lifted for Blue Hills (power has been restored); Upper Blue Hills (power has been restored); Dewey/Humboldt, all areas west of Highway 69 south to milepost 280. (Note, west Poland Junction remains under evacuation.)

The following communities remain under mandatory evacuation: Highway 69 - west side from Grapevine Road north to milepost 280; Poland Junction, west side; Pine Flat; Breezy Pines; Walker; Potato Patch; Mount Union; and Mountain Pine Acres.

The Blue Hills/Upper Blue Hills area has fire suppression sprinklers that were installed by firefighters in various portions of the community, the news release states. Please keep these areas clear and allow fire officials access to do their work.

For additional information regarding evacuations and pre-evacuations, call the Yavapai County Emergency Operation Center at 928-442-5103, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For maps of the closed areas, visit Prescott National Forest website (www.fs.fed.us/r3/prescott) or Inciweb (inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5278/).