Council Candidate Profile: Joe Viccica

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profile articles on the candidates running for Prescott Mayor and City Council in the Aug. 29 primary. The profiles will focus on the candidates’ backgrounds, while a future series will question the candidates on current local issues.

Age: 28

Length of time in Prescott: 5 years Occupation: Student

Educational background: 60 college credit hours relating to Accounting, Business Administration, Human Resources, and Aviation including a private pilot certificate.

What made you decide to run for City Council?



When I came to Prescott five years ago to attend Embry-Riddle, I realized just how challenging it was to retain young professionals in the area. Since then, I’ve seen dozens of friends and fellow students, who would absolutely love to stay in Prescott, move away for opportunities not available in town. I don’t think we’ve done enough to keep young people here and I’d like to curb that trend.

What do you think would be your strengths as a council member?

I am young and enthusiastic, great with budgeting, and an active listener. Budgeting knowledge will be crucial this coming term, regardless of the outcome of Prop 443. Having attended Embry-Riddle, I believe I can offer economic development insight on what our local colleges and universities can offer the City of Prescott. All of these strengths are beneficial to fostering the growth of young families and keeping Prescott economically viable.

What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term?



One of the most important issues facing Prescott is easily the looming Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liability. The outcome of the vote on 443 ties into the future of our city in every conceivable way and will determine our city’s financial health for generations.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member?



First and foremost, we need to prioritize targeting the colleges and universities for economic development. That means matching graduating students with high paying, water conscience jobs. Long range planning and historical conservation tie closely with this.