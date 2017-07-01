Column: Zombies in L.A. walk, eat meat

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

AMC channel announced that its hit zombie drama The Walking Dead will be back for season eight and premiere in the month of October. The terrifying setting takes place in post-Apocalypse Los Angeles. Zombies do two things which people in Los Angeles would never do, walk and eat meat.

Barack Obama might have to testify in the U.S. Senate after reports he was warned last August of attempts by Russia to meddle in the U.S. election and did nothing. His attorney general Loretta Lynch may be called. When Democrats set out to get the president, they should’ve been more specific.

John McEnroe said Serena Williams was the greatest female tennis player in history, then was challenged over why he said female. He said if she was a man, she’d be ranked number700. The question now is, who creates more Republicans, the Powerball Lottery or the PC Police?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed the Senate vote on the GOP health care bill, leaving the country with Obamacare until it runs out of money in September. The markets reacted predictably. Warren Buffett just sold all his health care stocks and invested heavily in funeral homes.

The CBO cited the GOP health care plan saying 22 million Americans will lose health care because they weren’t forced to buy it. The CBO and the Rules of Golf are the only ones who can legally say no to Republicans. A Politburo is unconstitutional so Democrats the created the CBO.

GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz wants to give House Members and U.S. Senators $2,500 a month to cover housing expenses in Washington D.C. It wouldn’t affect their automatic pay raises. That’s already covered in the budget under the Americans with No Abilities Act.

The White House warned Syria it suspected them of preparing a chemical attack on Syrian rebels and vowed drastic action to prevent it. The aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush is just off the Syrian coast. Now North Korea may start a war because they only rated the aircraft carrier Nimitz.

Johnny Depp’s joke about assassinating President Trump was the 11th time a Hollywood star has done that this year. It’s mindless. Can you imagine the standing ovation Trump will get in Hollywood the night his name is mentioned in the In Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards?

O.J. Simpson will appear before the Nevada Parole Board in four weeks to seek his release. He has been reportedly been recently approached by TV producers who want O.J. to star in a reality show once he’s out. They’re pitching it to the networks as a cross between The Bachelor and Survivor.

Bill Cosby announced Thursday that he will be delivering a series of town-hall lectures about how to avoid sexual assault. It appears that Cosby has decided to do his community service before he even gets convicted and sentenced. The name of the lecture series is Anesthesiology for Dummies.

The White House expressed hope Sunday that the GOP Senate can settle on a health care bill and pass it this week. Trump is hoping the GOP Senate can pass a more humane bill than the GOP House bill. Last month the House Republicans passed a health care bill, called If They Die, They Die.

Senate Democrats worked hard to save Obamacare this week. So far, anger over Obamacare has cost the Democrats the House, Senate and White House. If the Apocalypse were Barack Obama’s signature achievement, Democrats would be extolling the virtues of Death, Famine, War and Conquest.

President Trump went on Fox News Sunday morning to kick off Energy Week and he called on America to become the world’s leader in energy and fossil fuel production. We make a great product. Gasoline is now cheaper than water in Oklahoma City and healthier than the water in Flint.

President Trump rolled back U.S. deals with Cuba that support the Cuban military which takes a percentage off the top of business income. Not the underground economy. Prostitution is such a huge and accepted part of Cuba’s economy that future maps will refer to it as Secret Service Island.

The California Assembly passed a ban on state officials flying to Texas in protest of the Lone Star state’s perceived biased against transgenders. White House reaction was swift. Hours after California passed its travel ban to Texas, President Trump thanked California for the legal precedent.

Mexico was rated the world’s second bloodiest nation in a survey released Thursday. It’s such a rich country, too. In addition to all the gold and silver they mine, all the oil they drill, the tequila they distill and all beer they brew, Mexico is also the world’s number-one manufacturer of Americans.

A Colorado dad petitioned the state to ban smart phones to kids under thirteen after seeing his son’s addictive behavior with the technology. It’s already ruined one generation. Millennials when having sex never know if their partner is shrieking from sexual pleasure or from iPhone withdrawal.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.