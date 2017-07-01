Calendar of Events: July 1-6

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Saturday, July 1

61st Annual Pancake Breakfast, 6 to 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Live music by the Gurley Girls. $6; free for children under 10. Proceeds go to Prescott Community Food Bank.

Prescott Summer Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot B, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

First Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, 8 a.m., American Legion Park on Bob Street, Prescott Valley. Sponsored by American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Open to all. Non-professional blind draw doubles event; semiprofessional handicapped event. $10 entry fee; horseshoes available. Gary, 928-713-6339.

Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m., downtown Prescott. Parade theme: Legends Live Among us.

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com.

First Saturday Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Jerome. Donna, 928-301-3004.

Live music, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Prescott Crush Wine Café at Frontier Village. Lisa A’more will perform.

Annual Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. 21 and over. $5 per person.

Sunday, July 2

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

Cowboy Church, 10 a.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Monday, July 3

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Tuesday, July 4

Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, 7 to 11 a.m., Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main St. in Clarkdale. Raising of the colors and welcome address at 7 a.m. Pancake breakfast hosted by Clarkdale Police Department and Verde Valley Fire District from 7 to 9 a.m. (Breakfast cost is $5 adults, $4 12 and younger. Credit/debit cards accepted.) Also free fire truck rides, children’s carnival games and a patriotic concert by Cottonwood Community band at 9:30 a.m. clarkdale.az.gov/Old_Fashioned_Fourth_of_July.htm. Title: Visit Friends of CML at Clarkdale’s 4th of July Celebration.

The newly formed Friends of Clark Memorial Library will be collecting gently used books for a Grand Clark Memorial Library Reopening Book Sale when CML reopens in the fall. Share views at Booth #2 (near the corner of 11th and Main) in the Clarkdale Park from 7:00 to 11:00 am. The Friends will also be taking pledges of volunteer time and/or cash to help make Clark Memorial Library the full-service community library it was not so very long ago. For more information on the Friends of Clark Memorial Library kick-off at the park, email or call Jimmy Salmon at (804) 319-0747.





Fourth of July celebrations are held downtown on the fourth from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with fireworks in the evening at Mile High Middle School. This celebration includes live bands, food vendors, and more.

Prescott Valley Summer Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Harkins Theatres parking lot, Glassford Hill Road and Park Avenue. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Chino Valley Fourth of July Celebration, CANCELED, various locations in Chino Valley. Food trucks, games, bounce houses, night swim lesson at Aquatic Center. Fireworks show starts at around 9:15. Wristbands $12 in advance (purchase at Aquatic Center); $15 day of event.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Wednesday, July 5

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Teen Writing Palooza, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Like to write? Share your stories and get writing tips/inspiration in this mini-workshop. For teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Blood Drive, 4 to 7 p.m., StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 Stoneridge Drive, Prescott Valley. Sponsor Code: Stoneridge. To schedule your appointment or for more information, please call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code.

Thursday, July 6

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Sponsor Code: embryriddleaz. To schedule your appointment or for more information, please call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code.

“Till Death Do Us Part – I Want to Bring My Loved One Home,” noon, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. A free Senior Connection presentation by Sarah Twombly and Shanon Jauregui of Good Samaritan Society Hospice. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@seniorconnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Olsen’s Grain parking lot, 344 Highway 89. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “On the Arizona Frontier Ranch Medicine,” 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Author Jan Cleere shares the life and work of Louise L. Serpa, who left New York society to become the first woman to venture inside the rodeo arena and shoot photos for almost 50 years. 928-777-1526.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

National Female Playwrights Onstage Festival: Hot Mess, 7:30 p.m., Perkins Hall, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., in downtown Prescott. The festival features 12 short play and monologues that range from comedies to dramas in a mix of entertaining genres. $15. www.LittleBlackDressINK.org.