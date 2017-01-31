Obituary: Robert Lawrie Wright

Robert Lawrie Wright (Bob) passed away at Marley House in Prescott on Jan. 15, 2017. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 12, 1934.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, two sons, James and David, and two grandchildren, Michael and Jillian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin G. Wright, Othelia (Reisland) Wright, and brother, Melvin G Wright, Jr.

He attended Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, and graduated from the University of Miami, Miami, Florida, with a BBA degree in Management.

After serving four years in the Coast Guard, including 14 months in the South Pacific, he joined AT&T. He worked 10 years in the Miami, office, was transferred to Washington DC where he was a sales rep for White House communications under presidents Johnson and Nixon. The last 10 years of his career were spent in Bedminster, New Jersey headquarters as a systems analyst.





Retiring to Prescott 24 years ago, he enjoyed taking senior classes at Yavapai College, hiking and woodcarving.

He was a member of Prescott United Methodist Church, where he served as treasurer for two years.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with final arrangements. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Society-Prescott Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Information provided by survivors.