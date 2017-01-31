Obituary: Helena May Merkle

Helena May Merkle, nee Farrell, age 91, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her own beloved home on Jan. 27, 2017.

A celebration of her life will be held at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 2 to 8 p.m. Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.

Helena is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Donald Warren Merkle; her parents, Hubert Farrell and Pearl Gray Farrell; and her sisters, Thelma Kisho and Frances Fairchild.

Mrs. Merkle is survived by her sister Patricia Widrig of Gig Harbor, Washington; her daughters, Marty Siegel of Denville, New Jersey, and Patricia Claire Betzer of Seabrook, Texas; her grandchildren Rudy Siegel (Anne) of Napa, California and Jessica Siegel of Zurich, Switzerland; and her great-grandchildren Bradford and Sydney Siegel of Napa, California.

Helena was born in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 15, 1925. She went to high school at Holy Angels Academy in Seattle. Helena went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University of Washington in 1948. After moving to Arizona, Helena was certified to practice Pharmacy in 1958 thus becoming one of only six certified female pharmacists working in the state at that time. Mrs. Merkle worked for many years as a pharmacist for Rohrer-Bloom Drug Store with the owners, her colleagues and friends, Marvin Rohrer and Donald Bloom. Helena finished her career at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Long Beach California. She retired when she and her husband, Donald, began an eight year long sea faring adventure in their 40-foot sailing ketch, the Infinity. Donald and Helena then continued exploring Mexico and Central America in their RV, learning the language and absorbing the culture for more than 10 years.

As an active member of the community, Helena volunteered her services at Sacred Heart School. She created and taught their Physical Education program during the early 1950s. With Prescott Recreation Director A.C. William’s help, she started and coached an AAU Girls Track Club and basketball team. She was also a girl’s softball coach in Prescott’s early girls’ sports league for a number of years. Helena was the driving force and the co-leader of Girl Scout Troop 728 for 10 consecutive years. Her influence on children’s lives persists into adulthood, particularly in the lives of her Scout Troop. Mrs. Merkle was also an active member in the Women’s Auxiliary to the Arizona Medical Society and served as both president and secretary during her tenure.

Helena, an avid birder for more than seventy years, continued to travel widely with her husband, family and friends until age 87. When she was back in Prescott, she combined her love of language with her altruistic spirit by volunteering for many years as a teaching assistant for adult English Language Learners. She additionally honed her own foreign language speaking skills by regularly attending private Spanish language classes with an elite group of students.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Janice Mauz, RN, BSN, whose advocacy and care manager support were invaluable in maintaining Helena’s medical quality of life for several years, her friends and home maintenance/management specialists John and Karen Ravert whose friendship and vigilant oversight in the care of her home allowed Helena to live in her beloved, custom built log home until her passing, her Spanish teacher Susana Fischer whose linguistic mentorship and longstanding friendship meant so much, her lifelong friends in the birthday lunch bunch, Peggy, Rita, Barbara, Ninta and the many other friends and neighbors who knew and cared for our dear Helena.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, AZ 86301. Condolences may be left in the Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home online guestbook at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

Information provided by survivors.