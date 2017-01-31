NAZ Suns land Alex Davis in trade with Erie

PRESCOTT VALLEY — With Derrick Jones Jr. and Johnny O’Bryant in the NBA, Northern Arizona has enlisted help from outside sources, acquiring Alex Davis from the Erie BayHawks in a trade Tuesday afternoon.

The Suns (12-14) sent their 2017 NBA D-League second round draft pick in exchange for Davis, who started 18 games for the BayHawks this season, averaging 8.1 points on 46 percent shooting, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward from Houston earned a roster spot for Erie (7-21) through an open tryout before the 2015-2016 season.

Undrafted out of Fresno State, Davis played 78 total games with Erie, averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He also has NBA experience as a member of the Orlando Magic’s 2016 summer league squad.

Prior to his professional and collegiate career, Davis led Jack Yates High School (Houston) in back-to-back state championships, including a 2009-2010 national championship with a 36-0 record as a senior.

Davis is not expected to be available for Northern Arizona’s next contest against the Salt Lake City Stars (8-20) on Wednesday. Tipoff at the Prescott Valley Event Center is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.