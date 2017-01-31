Letter: Stop body shaming

EDITOR:

Today’s, Jan. 30th’s, post-election temper-tantrums column by Susan Stamper Brown was just horrible. It started out as a conservative, political article but quickly became an awful diatribe of body shaming. She lost her effectiveness the minute her column turned mean. We all have different political viewpoints and it is interesting to debate the merits of these viewpoints but these types of columns do nothing to encourage civil discourse. Really dismayed that the Daily Courier chose to print this.

Judy Chorley

Prescott