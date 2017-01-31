Letter: March critic mistaken

Editor:

I’m writing in response to the comments on Jan. 30, by the syndicated columnist, Susan Stamper Brown. I participated in one of the many international Women’s Marches on Jan. 21. I was visiting with family in Portland, Oregon, and I marched with two of my adult children, both of who are well educated, gainfully employed, and highly active in volunteer work in their communities. We were joined by one of my high school-aged grandchildren and one of her friends. Three generations joined by love and respect for each other and our communities.

We did not use any profanities or hateful language. We did not join the other 100,000 participants of all ages, colors, and yes, sizes, in a this completely peaceful gathering, in the rain, to ruminate about past grievances. We gathered to state, peacefully and powerfully, our commitment to an American society that lives up to its promises of a democracy that promotes a safe, welcoming environment for all its citizens, no matter their size. It was a far cry from “looking like a cow auction at the Fort Worth Stockyards.” I find the mockery both offensive and pathetic.



Molly Divine

Prescott