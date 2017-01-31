Letter: Bumpy ride

EDITOR:

Maybe the declining number of Trump supporters who think he walks on water wouldn’t agree, but I am getting tired of seeing his photo on the front page of newspapers with his mouth wide open. The only thing missing in these photos is his foot.

When he was running for the presidency, I understood his view that any Trump publicity, however outrageous, was always good for him. It reinforced name recognition. Now he’s our president (Jan. 20), things are very different. It’s too late for his supporters to say that Clinton had more baggage than he did — even if true it’s no longer relevant. Do his shoot-from-the-lip Twitter responses make him look foolish or uninformed? When he spouts with little thought and no advice from his cabinet, foreign leaders are drawing their own conclusions about the new leader of the free world.

Some of the people Trump has chosen to be on his cabinet are stating positions contrary to his. Tillerson, his secretary of state, thinks Russia is dangerous and Obama was too lenient with his sanctions – very different to Trump’s pronouncements to go easy on Putin. John Kelly, Homeland Security, has said a wall won’t do the job. However, Trump still wants the wall and expects Mexico to pay for it (one way or another). Sessions, his Attorney General, doesn’t want to deny US entry to all Muslim immigrants, nor require registration by Muslims already here.

Trump rejects the intelligent agencies’ report that Russian hacking influenced the election but strongly objects if hacking rumors are about himself (repeating false rumors about others is fine). Why is he so pro-Russian? Is he hiding business or financial relationships? He still refuses to show his tax returns, which would answer many questions about his past. He rejects the US Ethics Agency’s demand that he set up a blind trust, or divests from his global business empire. That would avoid future conflicts of interest with foreign governments and foreign companies, let alone US companies. Delegating his children to run his businesses is not arm’s length.



Trump also rejects the science of climate change, ignoring the evidence, despite the conclusions by other nations that this is a real danger to the world. He wants to withdraw from the Paris agreement. His appointment of climate change deniers to lead the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy indicates that Trump is unlikely to reconsider his views.

He has emphatically stated that he will cancel Obamacare as soon as he takes office, despite no coherent replacement policy available from the Republican congress. Hang on to your seats — it’s going to be a bumpy ride for many months.

Nigel Reynolds

Prescott