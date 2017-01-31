Column: Let’s hear it for the oldsters at Aussie Open

In the game of tennis it used to be rather rare to see players perform at their highest level after the age of 30, let alone 35 to 40, but at this particular time and place and for the Australian Open 2017 that thought pattern certainly isn’t the case.

In the five major events at the Aussie Open 13 of the finalists were over the age of 30 and 3 were between the ages of 26 to 29.

So what is that saying about the game of tennis?

Many players who have made a name for themselves have a tendency to hang around the game of tennis a few years after their best days are over because they still have thoughts they have a couple more good tournaments in them, and they still make quite a good living. Maybe not in acquiring lots of prize money because they aren’t going far into the draws, but there’s this thing called appearance money, and they still sell tickets. The grand slam tournaments go as far as creating a 35 and over doubles event where they invite past great players back to compete and entertain some of their older fans which everyone enjoys.

But with as many players aged 30 and over that are still on the tour and making it deep into the majors there must be more to it than meets the eye.

They must be training better, resting a bit more, eating correctly, and not over-doing things by getting in too many events that creates injuries and loss of energy.

In the early days of open tennis it was common for the players to get in all 3 events, singles, doubles and mixed. They wanted to have the best possibility of bringing home as much bacon as possible since the prize money was fairly meager in those times. It’s the unusual player today that does that unless they’re doubles specialists or low ranked singles players. And unlike yesteryear, the doubles events of today are just 2 of 3 sets and some times using no-ad scoring and a super-tie-break for the 3rd set, much easier on the body.

But dang it’s Roger Federer (35) in the finals against Rafa Nadal (30), something most of us thought might not happen again. This is being written the night before their match, so I don’t know the results, but if it’s like their lead up to this point, everyone’s hoping for a 5 setter with their favorite person winning. Personally I hope Roger wins, but if I were a betting man I’d give an edge to Rafa. They are both great competitors coming back from months of injury repair and rest and this will do wonders for even people outside the game taking notice. Did any of you feel too bad about Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic getting bounced out in the earlier rounds that might have helped create this exciting finals match? Didn’t think so.

And then who would ever have thought we’d have a Williams singles final? Didn’t you think Venus (36) was pretty much just going through the motions the past couple years? I did. Nope, And Serena (35) who has now won 23 singles titles at majors and $82 million in prize money going after each shot like she did when she started on the tour in her early teens. With her next major singles win (which I believe will take place this year) she’lll tie Margaret Court in total singles wins ever. Margaret is from Australia and been attending some of the matches this year.

In the men’s doubles it was tough to see Mike and Bob Bryan lose in the finals 7-5, 7-5, but at the age of 38 - all you can say is Wow! They’re still plugging away and who knows for how much longer now being married with children - it has to be tough to stay motivated when you don’t want to miss out on things at home and you have more titles than any other doubles teams ever will now and in the future.

The women’s doubles title went to our own Phoenix resident Bethanie Mattek-Sands (31) and her partner Lucie Safarova (29) over Andrea Hlavackova (30) and Shuai Peng (30) 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

The mixed finals is going on right now with Abigail spears (35) and Juan Cabal (30) winning the first set 6-2 over Sania Mirza (30) and partner Ivan Dodig (31) - maybe our Sports editor Brian can fill in the final set score(s) if I want to meet my deadline time.

Since we’re talking about older players doing well, some others of honorable mention in this years Australian are Mirjana Lucic Baroni (34) and ranked #79 who made it to the women’s singles semi-final, Martina Hingis (36) and partner Leander Paes (43) who did well in the Mixed, and the oldest player in the senior event and crowd favorite Mansour Bahrami (60) is still doing things younger players only dream about.

One last thing about this years first major, our very own Taylor Johnson, originally from Prescott and now 16 years of age, played in the girls 18 and under in singles and doubles, which is a crazy feat in itself. She was the #2 seed in singles and is ranked #10 in the world currently in the ITF.

She was on ESPN for all of her matches, making it to the 3rd round in singles and the quarter-finals in doubles. She is living the dream most serious tennis players would love to have done themselves. Hopefully we’ll get an up-date from Taylor in a future column.

So, one more time....”Long Live the OLDSTERS in the game of tennis!”

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis Professional with over 40 years in the tennis and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.