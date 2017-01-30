Video captures truck crashing into N.Y. public bus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A pickup truck crashed into the middle of a public bus in upstate New York Jan. 19, injuring several passengers and the driver.

According to police, the pickup truck driver was getting off an exit ramp when he swerved into the left lane to avoid hitting stopped traffic near the end of the ramp.

The truck went onto a grassy medium before hitting the bus, which was stopped at a traffic light, police said.

The truck became partially lodged into the side of the bus.

Surveillance video taken from inside the bus shows a female passenger was the first to see the truck before it crashes through the windows. A male passenger also spots the truck and jumps out of the way as it pummels through the side of the bus where he was sitting.

Several passengers were taken to hospitals in the area. A passenger in the pickup was also hospitalized. The driver of the pickup, Brownell, 82, was not injured, police said.

The accident is still under investigation.