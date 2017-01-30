Letter: What's the Pro-Life plan?

EDITOR:

May I ask your Pro-Life, anti-abortion readers a question? Let’s say that as a result of the Trump Administration and a new Supreme Court justice, all abortions become illegal in the United States as of July, 2017. And U.S. citizens would be banned from traveling to foreign countries to have an abortion. So as of July, every conceived baby comes to term and is born, whether the mother wants the baby or not, whether the mother or father can care for the baby or not, whether the baby has serious health issues or not.

The latest statistics available state that 900,000 abortions were performed in the U.S. in 2014. So as of July, 2017, over the next year, 900,000 additional babies would be born. Let’s estimate that 10 percent of the 900,000 babies are not wanted by their birth mother or father. What does the Pro-Life movement recommend that we do with 90,000 babies within hours or a few days of birth? Would the Pro-Life movement set up and fund orphanages that would take these babies, care for them until an adoptive family could be found? Would the Pro-Life movement expect or demand that state and federal governments fund these orphanages going forward, food, housing and clothing needs for these children? For babies that are not adopted by age six, would the orphanages be expected to provide schooling for these children or would these children simply go to public schools? For children not adopted by age 18, would the state or federal government fund a college education for these children?

There is no question that abortions are not a desirable action for any society, but in the absence of abortions, is our society through the Pro-Life movement prepared and ready to address X percent of the unwanted 900,000 births? This question somewhat parallels the debate over Obamacare.

Since Obamacare became law, the Republicans have wanted to void the law and throw out Obamacare. But we now discover that they have no ready solution if they do void Obamacare, and no one knows if their future “solution” will be any better than the current state. So my question to the Pro-Life movement is whether, as of July, your group has a solution to deal with 900,000 babies, X percent unwanted and will obviously need to be put somewhere? The harsh factual, not emotional, reality of dealing with this is a whole different challenge.

William Von Rohr

Prescott