Letter: Misinformed views

Myrna Lieberman’s views on the Women’s March (Courier, Jan. 19, 2017) are an example of how naive and misinformed Trump supporters are about the political reality of their own making. Is Lieberman really oblivious that it was Republican obstruction of Congressional law-making that produced the anger and disaffection that created Donald J. Trump? Or probably more accurately, the far-right segment of America could not tolerate an African-American president of the United States. Racism? Oh, my no, only a patriotic concern for our national whiteness.

Liberman finds comfort that bankers and billionaires will now create good jobs and affordable health care for all Americans when bankers and billionaires already have made sure that access to most of the nation’s wealth and income go to 1 percent of the population. Do the 1 percent use their wealth to create jobs? No, they use their wealth to create more wealth.

As far as the Women’s March, Liberman says she did not see veterans among the marchers. Well, Veterans For Peace was there as were many other veterans. Veterans were marching because Trump’s generals will now be enabling the bankers and billionaires to make Full Spectrum Global Domination official U.S. foreign policy. Trump said he’s thrilled to have a Secretary of State who has a record of “going to a country and taking its oil, and then going to the next country ...” In his talk to the CIA, Trump said American soldiers will no longer leave a country without first taking its oil. If Liberman is really concerned about veterans who have “lost their lives, their limbs and have had their lives altered forever,” she should think again about the true costs of war and sending more Americans into combat to steal the resources of other countries.

As for Hillary Clinton being “foul-mouthed,” since when is “deplorable” an expletive? I never did hear Hillary get down in the gutter with candidate Trump and make any offensive comments comparable to to Trump’s p---- grabbing and crowing about how easy it is for celebrities to f... any woman they want. Sexism? Oh, my no, only locker room talk between boys.

Liberman’s anger and bitterness is palpable and I even share her disdain for corporate Democrats. But to think textbook fascism where bankers, billionaires and generals will “Make America Great Again” is a delusion she’ll eventually regret. When economic and political decision-making is concentrated in a government run by, and for, the financial interests of corporations, banks and military contractors, it does not bode well for equal rights and social justice in America, or for peace and security in the world.

Dennis DuVall

Prescott