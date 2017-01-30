Letter: Many to the rescue

EDITOR:

The surge protector on my HVAC unit blew up and caught fire last night. Thanks to the couple who were passing by on Willow Lake Road and pounded on my front door to tell me.

Thanks to my neighbor, Mike, who threw a box of baking soda on it to put it out. And thanks to the firemen who came to finish the job and check to see that it hadn’t spread into the wall.

A special thank you to Division Chief Don Devendorf, who directed the operation and then stayed with me to help take care of the necessary reporting details, called the claims department of my homeowners’ insurance, and got Yavapai Plumbing and Heating out here at 10 p.m. in a snowstorm to rewire the furnace connection so I could stay in my home and be warm last night. Thanks, Steve Martin!

It could have been much worse, and I am so grateful to everyone who pitched in before it became a bigger fire.

Sharon Anderson

Prescott