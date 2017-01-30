Calendar of Events: Jan. 30-Feb. 12

Ongoing

“The Four Elements” Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St. On display through Feb. 11. The classical four elements are earth, water, air and fire. The main elements of art include form, shape, line, color, space and texture. Artists represent one or all of the classical four elements in all mediums, using the main elements of art to create their pieces. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

"Meeting the 4 O'Clock Train" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. The lure and lore of train travel to Prescott was a long-sought dream realized in 1882. This new exhibit chronicles the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. Featured highlight is a 20-ft-by-12-ft HO-scale model train depiction of early Prescott. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., 938-445-3122.

Monday, Jan. 30

Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to noon, Bloodmobile, Canyon View Prep Academy, 9030 N. Willow Creek, Prescott Valley. Information and appointments: 877-827-4376, or www.BloodHero.com.

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “Collaborating with Nature,” 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Presented by Roger Asay and Rebecca Davis. Since 1983, their work has been to bring the viewer into direct contact with the raw materials of nature. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Info: Andrea at 928-636-7207 or Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com; or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Coffee with a Cop, 7:30 a.m., McDonald’s restaurant, 3171 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, There is bi agenda or planned speeches, just the opportunity meet the men and women of the Prescott Police Department, ask question and voice concerns. Featured will be police personnel from patrol, investigations, traffic enforcement, SWAT, dispatch, volunteers and command staff.



Jobs Workshop with YCCA and NACOG, 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Marina Room of the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. Speakers include Anita Payne, chair of Yavapai County Workforce Development Board; Teri Drew, NACOG regional director; Leah Cickavage, NACOG operations manager; and John Little, NACOG special projects coordinator. Breakfast will be served. $12. RSVP to Sandy, 928-778-0400 or ycca@cableone.net.

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “The Wildlife of Wildflowers” with Sue Smith, Prescott Chapter Native Plant Society. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lower Hangar, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 North Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Information and appointments: 877-827-4376, or www.BloodHero.com.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Twenty to 30 minutes of simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups. 928-777-1500.

“What the Wealthy Do Differently,” a free seminar, 10 to 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Darren Vilardo, DaVinci Wealth. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Prescott Resist!, 1 p.m. at 122 N. Cortez St. Join local peace and justice activists, Womens Marchers, resurged Keystone XL resisters, veterans, environmentalists, LGBTQ and MoveOn’ers on Resistance Tuesday at the congressional offices of Sen. John McCain and Rep. Paul Gosar. Bring signs and your personal letters to deliver to McCain’s and Gosar’s staffs. 928-642-6788 or azgeezer42@yahoo.com.

“Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know …,” 1 to 3 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By June Sherod. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Rock Historian Vincent Bruno: “The Beatles Next … The Solo Years,” 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Back by popular demand, rock historian Vincent Bruno focuses on the solo, post-Beatles careers of John, Paul, George and Ringo. Explore the aftermath of the Beatles’ legacy, along with plenty of music played during the presentation. 928-777-1526.

Lean Business Start-Up, 5 to 7 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room. Class taught by Small Business Development Center instructors. Casey, 928-759-3061 or Michele, 928-759-6169.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Workshop on Prop 206, the Fair Wages and Healthy Family Act, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Sponsored by the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce and Prescott Area Human Resources Association. Open to all businesses in the Quad Cities. Free, but registration is encouraged. Gloria, 928-772-8857.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Plant Communities of Arizona’s Central Highlands: A True Transitional Zone in Time and Space” with Joe Trudeau, conservation ecologist with Hassayampa Forestry & Ecological. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

“Fraud Watch ― How to Outsmart a Crook,” a free Senior Connection Seminar, noon to 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. With the AARP. RSVPs appreciated to debbie@seniorconnection.us or 928-778-3747.

OLLI Munch & Learn: “A New Perspective on Homelessness,” 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus, Building 3, Room 119. How often have you passed a homeless man or woman and wondered why he or she is homeless? Hear from a local homeless person. Free, but seating is limited. Call 928-717-7634 to reserve a spot.

Popcorn and Pages Book Club, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Something unexpected happens when three boys try to make a dog think he’s a cat in Mary Jane Auch’s “I Was a Third-Grade Science Project.” For children, grades 2-4. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone at 928-777-1537.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “Van Buren: Arizona’s Sunset Strip,” 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Award-winning author Stella Pope uncovers the bustling history of Phoenix’s Van Buren Street, from its heyday of bright and colorful lodgings during the early 1900s to later developments, including the insane asylum that housed Winnie Ruth Judd, Tovrea Castle, Bill Johnson’s Big Apple and more.

Friday, Feb. 3

Free Dental Day, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Horizon Dental Group, 432 W. Butterfield Road, Chino Valley. Dr. Mark Costes, Dr. Sean Reed and Dr. Jason Brinley will be offering cleanings, x-rays, exams, fillings and extractions to the first 40 patients, on a first come, first served basis. If you are not a current patient, paperwork needs to be filled out before arrival. More information: 928-910-3599

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library. Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap. Storytime lasts about 20 minutes, but you’re invited to linger and play.

Introduction to Email Class, 10 a.m. to noon in the PC Lab at Prescott Valley Public Library. Three-week class starts Feb. 3 and continues Feb. 10 and 17. Learn how to create an account, send and receive messages, attach pictures, avoid spam, create and organize folders, and lots more. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Check your English at the door and brush up on your Spanish with conversation and camaraderie. Sessions may include targeted grammar discussions, subject-specific vocabulary practice and handouts. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Online job searching, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Find the best websites for local job openings in this 90-minute presentation. Learn how to navigate and submit online applications with ease. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian desk or by phone 928-777-1526.

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Read selected mystery books while enjoying the company of like-minded readers. This month: “Playing with Fire” (2004).

Prescott Chamber Orchestra Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Featured artists will be Scott Richardson performing Finzi’s Five Bagatelles Op. 23 and Rossini’s Introduction, Theme and Variations for Clarinet and Orchestra; and outstanding student musician Jackson Nichols performing Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major. Tickets at the door or online at www.prescottstrings.com. Adults, $20; students $5.

Prescott Celtic Concert Series presents Gaelic supergroup Daimh, 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. 2015 Folk Band of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards and Best Folk Band in Europe in the 2015 Folkherbst Competition. Opening act starts at 6:35 p.m. Celtic quiz, Celtic humor and the world’s best shortbread. Tickets $25 general admission, $10 college students, free younger than 19. 928-771-1218.

Rumba Dance Lesson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Chad and Marie Burson. Followed by Ballroom Dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Ham Radio Licensing Class, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jeep Posse Building, 1200 Commerce Drive in Pioneer Park, Prescott. First day of two-day class; second day is Feb. 11. Prepares students for the next license exam on March 11. Optional study guide available for $15. Free, but registration required. Brian, bvlastelich@aol.com or 928-583-7572.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

Chili Cookoff, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at First Congressional Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $6 for all-you-can eat chili; bring chili for free admission and compete for a prize. Corrine, 928-266-8090.

Nightclub 2-Step Dance Lesson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Ronnie DeBenedetta. Followed by a Swing & Country Valentine Dance Party from 7:30 to 10 p.m. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Monday, Feb. 6

The Chocolate Games, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Monday Club clubhouse, 1306 Stetson Road, Prescott. The event, hosted by the Monday Club, will feature chocolate treats while people play bridge, canasta, mahjong, Scrabble, Rummikub, Yahtzee and dominoes. In case of snow, the event will be Feb. 13, same time and place. Admission is $20 per person, and all proceeds benefit the Prescott Public Library. RSVP to Lynn, 928-541-7703.

Lumberyard Quilting lecture by Quilters Lumberyard, 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Hosted by Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild. Free. Patsy, 928-925-3845.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Prehistoric Archaeology Laboratory” with archaeologist Sarah Luchetta, M.A. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Quilters Lumberyard Dimensional Workshop, 10 a.m. at Yavapai Hills Clubhouse. Hosted by Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild. Patsy, 928-925-3845.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Twenty-30 minutes of simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Free Seminar, “Avoiding a Legacy Nightmare,” 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Adult Center E. of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Judy Southstone, Wolf Creek Guarantee Financial, and special speaker – Attorney Laura Taylor, 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Teen Books and Bites, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. He could have been a Revolutionary War hero, but instead he betrayed his country. Steve Sheinkin’s award-winning nonfiction book “The Notorious Benedict Arnold” reveals the true story of America’s most famous spy. For teens, grades 7-12. The first eight teens to register will receive a free copy of the book. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Informational Meeting on Northern Connector Project, 6 to 8 p.m. at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road. Yavapai County is studying long-range road improvements to establish a Northern Connector in the Williamson Valley area, between Williamson Valley Road and Reed Road in Chino Valley. Representatives from the Public Works Department and the engineering consultant will be present to discuss concerns and answer questions related to the project. 928-771-3183.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Free Seminar: “How to Postpone Taking a Portion of Your Portfolio Until Age 85 – IRS Approved!,” 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Gene Zilliox, Mass Mutual. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Free Seminar: “Disciplined Investing,” 1 to 2 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With John Farmer, Taylor and Padgett Financial Group. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Women in Business Luncheon, noon to 1:15 p.m., Hassayampa Inn.

Writing Workshop Series: “Your Genre Strength,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Writing categories have expanded from genre to “sub” and “cross” genres. Whether you’re inclined toward fiction or nonfiction, discover the best fit for your writing with Carol Levin. Register individually or for all the sessions. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: Winter Birds of the Prescott Area,” with Felipe Guerrero, bird enthusiast and education coordinator for Highlands Center. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Lunch with a Librarian at the Community Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rowle P. Simmons Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Check out books or movies, learn to place holds, get a new library card or get answers to your burning reference questions.

OLLI Munch & Learn: “Photography During the Civil War,” 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus, Building 3, Room 119. Yavapai College professor Brandelyn Andres will discuss photography and its effect on cultural attitudes during the Civil War. Free, but seating is limited. Call 928-717-7634 to reserve a spot.

Genealogy Mentor Sessions, 1 and 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Get assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Northern Arizona Genealogy Society. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Long Term Care Solutions” a free Senior Connections presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 East Long Look Drive. Presenter will be John Tillotson, Freedom Financial Services. RSVP: Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or call 928-778-3747.

Sister Cities: Caborca, Mexico, 6 p.m.in the Founder’s Suite, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn about Prescott’s Sister City, Caborca, Mexico, through a slide presentation and discussion on a program that fosters international ambassadorship. Information: www.PrescottSisterCity.com.

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. The Garden of Burning Sand (2014) by Corban Addison. We are the WORDS Book Club (We Often Read Delightful Stories)! Join us in lively discussions of a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction.

Friday, Feb. 10

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library. Learn about the seven wonders of the world and then create versions of them as pop-up art. For children ages 6-14. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928-777-1537.

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library. Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap. Storytime lasts about 20 minutes, but you’re invited to linger and play.

Introduction to Email Class, 10 a.m. to noon in the PC Lab at Prescott Valley Public Library. Second week of three-week class that continues Feb. 10 and 17. Learn how to create an account, send and receive messages, attach pictures, avoid spam, create and organize folders, and lots more. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Check your English at the door and brush up on your Spanish with conversation and camaraderie. Sessions may include targeted grammar discussions, subject-specific vocabulary practice and handouts. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn about the Seven Wonders of the World, then create versions of them as pop-up art. The Prescott Art Docents is a volunteer organization dedicated to sharing a love of art. For children, ages 6-14. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Resume and Cover Letter Basics, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Discover how to create a professional resume and cover letter using the Career Transitions database in this 90-minute presentation. Learn about local employment resources with time for individual questions at the end. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Salsa Dance lesson with Chandra Tenley, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Dance Party, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bloodmobile, Fry’s Shopping Center, 3198 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Due to limited space, participants need to call Yavapa Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office, 928-778-5135 to reserve a time. All blood donors will receive a T-shirt that will display “Gave Blood out of Love.”” Specify T-shirt size when making reservation.

First Time Home Buyer’s Seminar, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Library. Presentations and information will be given by a lender, a title company, and home protection and home warranty providers. More information: Debbie Gatto, Realty One, 928-237-1100 or 928-200-1570,

Ham Radio Licensing Class, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jeep Posse Building, 1200 Commerce Drive in Pioneer Park, Prescott. Second day of two-day class; first day is Feb. 7. Prepares students for the next license exam on March 11. Optional study guide available for $15. Free, but registration required. Brian, bvlastelich@aol.com or 928-583-7572.

Line Dance Party, with various dance lessons, by Bob and Ann Wood, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1208 E. Rosser St. $10. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Prehistoric Tea Party, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Tea-Rex is here and he is ready to party! Join us for a prehistoric tea party with award-winning author Molly Idle. Peregrine Books will be on hand to sell copies of “Tea Rex” for autographs. Hosted by the Teen Advisory Group (TAG). For children of all ages. Seating is limited so be sure to reserve a seat for each member of your party! Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Prescott Water Resource Manager Leslie Graser will speak to the Citizens Water Advocacy Group, 10 a.m. to noon at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset, Prescott. Information: call 928-445-4218, email info@cwagaz.org, or visit www.cwagaz.org.

Tea Time with Author Molly Idle, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 East Goodwin Street. Spend time with beloved Caldecott award-winning children's author and illustrator Molly Idle over a cup of tea! Molly will share stories, talk about her career and answer questions. Peregrine Books will be on hand to sell copies of her books for autographs. For all ages. Check the library's online events calendar at www.prescottlibrary.info, or call 928.777.1500 for more information

Sunday, Feb. 12

“The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest,” 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, in the choir room. This free 10-week session of the docu-series, facilitated by Dr. Dayana Leclair, will cover how the ordinary person can prevent cancer effectively and/or greatly improve their general health. Sessions continue each Sunday for 10 weeks. 928-778-4499.