Bigs, Littles explore aviation at ERAU

Edie Anderson and her Little through Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters (YBBBS), Ashley, stepped into one of the flight simulators at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Ashley, 9, sat in the driver’s seat while Anderson squeezed into the passenger side to take pictures of Ashley’s first time trying such an advanced video game.

“We’ve done a lot of things [Ashley] has never done before,” Anderson said.

When they stepped out of the machine, Ashley was ecstatic.

“It was amazing!” she said.

The simulators are usually reserved for ERAU students training to become pilots, but the university teamed up with YBBBS — as they have in previous years — to host Aviation Day.

The annual event allows Bigs and Littles to explore ERAU’s flight training facility and learn about the aircrafts the students use for training and competitions.



“I think it brightens the horizon of the children,” Anderson said about the event. “Imagine, maybe one of the little guys here will think, ‘Oh my, this is fascinating, I want to become a pilot or flight engineer.’”

Colin Hotseung, an ERAU student and member of the university’s Golden Eagles Flight Team, said that is exactly what they hope to instill in the children.



“Embry-Riddle really values starting young in aviation or starting young in any passion,” Hotseung said. “It’s good to have them see this, because they might come here not wanting to be a pilot and might leave here wanting to jump out of planes.”