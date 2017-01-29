Watson, Willow lakes filled to near capacity

PRESCOTT – Gone are the cracked patches of dirt, the dry boat docks, and the water rings high up on granite formations.

For now at least, the low-water traces that are common at Willow and Watson lakes have been replaced with wide expanses of blue water – all thanks to a series of rain and snow storms that hit Prescott and the surrounding mountains in December and January.

In fact, city officials say that for the first time since 2010, Willow Lake is expected to fill to capacity. (Willow nearly filled up in spring 2015, but reportedly did not reach the spillway.)

And on the other side of Highway 89, Watson Lake has been at capacity since early this month. “Watson Lake has been spilling (over the spillway at the dam) naturally since Jan. 3,” said Craig Dotseth, utilities manager for the city.

About a week before that – on Dec. 27 – the city began transferring water from Watson to Willow through the channel that runs under Highway 89 and connects the two lakes. When Watson gets near its own spillway, the city regularly opens the gate of the “crosscut ditch,” allowing water to drain through the ditch and into Willow Lake.

That has helped to fill Willow, which has a smaller drainage area than Watson, and typically does not fill as quickly, Dotseth said.

When the city began transferring water to Willow, the lake level stood at about 10 below the spillway on the dam, he said, and as of this week, Willow’s level was about two feet below spill. Dotseth expects the lake to reach the top of the spillway by early February.

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes says having full lakes is beneficial for recreation in the community. “The fuller, the better,” he said this week. “I love it.”

Chris Hosking, the city’s Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator adds that even though the East Bay Trail on the eastern edge of Willow Lake is currently under water, the high lake levels and swiftly running creeks have had little other impact on city trails.

“At Watson, it’s a little wet behind the dam,” Hosking said, adding that area trails in general likely would remain muddy for the next week or so.

“The best time to hike right now is the early morning, while the ground is frozen,” Hosking said. If the weather warms up, as expected in the next week, he said the trails could be dry again by the end of next week.

The high lake levels could be temporary as well.

Dotseth noted that under a previous settlement agreement with Salt River Project (SRP), the city has the right to withdraw from Willow and Watson lakes annually between April 1 and Nov. 30 to augment the its recharge into the aquifer.

The withdrawals follow the direction that the city set in 1998, when it bought Willow and Watson lakes from the Chino Valley Irrigation District. Part of the plan was to regularly withdraw water to increase recharge into the aquifer, resulting in credits in the city’s water portfolio.

The withdrawals could begin even sooner than April 1 this year, depending on lake levels downstream from Prescott, Dotseth said.

Under the terms of the agreement, if the Verde River chain of lakes fill up and SRP begins to release water over Granite Reef Dam, Prescott would have the right to withdraw water from Willow and Watson lakes, and recharge it into the aquifer.

“We anticipate they will fill, and we will be able to release water,” Dotseth said, adding that the city had been in communication with SPR officials, and “Everyone expects that will happen before April 1.”

In the past, the city has withdrawn water from the lakes – mostly from Watson – throughout the spring, which tends to bring the lake levels down. The city typically halts its withdrawals in about May to allow for fish-spawning to go on undisturbed.