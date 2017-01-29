Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club donation provides automotive scholarships, equipment for Yavapai College students

PRESCOTT – The Yavapai College Foundation recently received a gift of $3,500 from the proceeds of the 10th annual Historic Prescott, Corvette Car Show, sponsored by the Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club.

A portion of the club’s donation establishes the Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club Scholarship in Automotive Technology for students enrolled at Yavapai College’s Career and Technical Education Center. Scholarships are available for the Fall 2017 semester. Applicants will demonstrate an interest in entrepreneurship, employment or advancement within the automotive technology field.

The donation will also provide specialized auto shop equipment for students to use as they complete hands-on training to develop their diagnostic and repair abilities necessary for employment in and around Prescott.

For more information on how to apply for the Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club Scholarship in Automotive Technology contact the Yavapai College Financial Aid Office at (928) 776-2391, or visit www.yc.edu/financialaid.