Obituary: Sandy Lee Stanfield

Sandy Lee Stanfield of Prescott, passed peacefully in her home Jan. 20, 2017, at the age of 70. Sandy and her family called Prescott home for the past 36 years. Early on in life, Sandy and her husband worked for Pacific Telephone Co., leaving Oakland, California, for the High Desert.

Sandy loved to volunteer her time to the Prescott Jr. Women’s Club, Taylor Hicks School, and still had time to raise three boys.

She squeezed in nine foster children for good measure.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Dale; sons, Don, Mike and Steven; two grandchildren, Chloe and Jaden; her brothers, Jim Curtis and Paul Rodby.

Sandy touched many people in life – always a smile to whoever she met.

A celebration of Life will be announced in May.

Information provided by survivors.