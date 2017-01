Robert “Bob” Meyers, born in Pomona, California, on June 23, 1960, passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Dec. 31, 2016.

Bob had been a resident of Prescott, Arizona for the past 54 years.

Celebration of Life will be held at Mountain Valley Church of God, 8123 E. Manley Drive, Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.