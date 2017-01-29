Obituary: John Gardner Finton

John Gardner Finton passed from this life at home on Jan. 4, 2017, with his wife and daughter by his side. John was born in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 17, 1941, where he lived until the late 60s. He subsequently moved to Santa Barbara, California, where he met and married his wife of 35 years.

John’s work career focused on MIS operations and management until his retirement in 2002. He moved to Prescott, Arizona in 2003 where he was able to pursue his first love, specialty cars, of which he owned 72 in his lifetime.

John will be remembered for his quick wit, great sense of humor, easy friendships, immaculate cars and GQ style.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Karrie; and two grandchildren in Prescott along with two daughters and a sister in Seattle, Washington.

John impacted many lives with his memorable personality and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Prescott.

Hampton Funeral Home is attending to his final wishes.

Information provided by survivors.