Obituary: John Daniel Miller

John Daniel Miller was born Aug. 25, 1933, in New York City. He died on Jan. 18, 2017, at the Marley House in Prescott.



John was a Mechanical Engineer, graduating from New York City College in 1955.

He married Julianne Dodds in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Feb. 6, 1988.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rhea Miller (Stier) and Israel Miller. He is survived by his wife, Julianne; two children by his first wife, Janice: Karen J. Miller of California and Gregory J. Miller of Washington; four grandsons, Sam and Alex Miller, and Aaron and Jared Stemp; and three step-grandchildren, Rachel, James, and Dallas Dodds.

John worked for government contractors performing 3D and 2D computer simulations of complex, experimental and developing technologies and systems for space, nuclear waste, and reactors.

John loved the outdoors. While working, he enjoyed skiing, hiking, golfing, camping and bicycling. In retirement he took up kayaking, often enjoying five-day kayak and camp adventures.

A memorial service will be held Feb. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the StoneRidge Golf Clubhouse.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in John’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.