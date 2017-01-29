Obituary: Dorothy Dolata

Dorothy Dolata was born to Joseph B. and Genevieve (Lovering) Ferra on May 20, 1945, in Prescott, Arizona. She passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 11, 2017, in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 71.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Sergeant First Class Ignatius M. “Nick” Dolata in 1979. She is survived by her two sons, Colonel Ignatius M. Dolata Jr., and his wife, Robin, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Anthony R. Dolata and his wife, Penny, of Maricopa, Arizona; siblings, Vernon Ferra of Oregon, Marie Schmidt of

Arizona, Elizabeth Edwards of Tennessee, Jimmy Ferra of California,

Richard Ferra of Arizona, and George Ferra of Arizona; grandchildren, Nechelle R. Dolata, Melina R. (Dolata) Holmes, Cierra R. Dolata, and Dakota R. Dolata.

Dorothy is celebrated as a devout Catholic, truly dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, as well as a proud military veteran of the Women’s Army Corps. Burial for Dorothy, where she will join her beloved husband, Nick, will be conducted with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2017.

Arrangements are with: Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.