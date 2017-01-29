The man behind Prescott’s electricity

Complacency is not an attitude Steve Quinn subscribes to.

“I’ve always been the type that will do something for four or five years and I’ll need a different challenge,” Quinn said.

To encourage upward mobility for himself, he’s actively sought and accepted opportunities to take on new responsibilities throughout his working career.

“You build relationships, you work hard and you show people what you can do,” Quinn said. “That’s really what’s opened the doors for me in every move.”

Quinn was born and raised in Morenci, a small mining town in southeast Arizona.

He now lives in Prescott as the Northwest Division Manager for Arizona Public Service (APS). In other words, he’s in charge of everything APS north of Phoenix and west of Interstate 17, which includes the Verde Valley, the greater Prescott area and all the way down to Wickenburg.

“To think where I came from, I never imagined I’d be in a position like this,” he said.

It all started when he dropped out of Northern Arizona University to accept an engineering job with the mining company Phelps Dodge.

“In the ’80s, degrees were not as essential as they are today,” he said.

He left Phelps Dodge in 1985 and went to work as a start-up technician for a contracting agency in Palo Verde, Arizona. The agency sent him out with a crew to verify that the Palo Verde nuclear plant operated by APS was built and worked properly before turning it on.

Following that gig, APS gave him a full-time position as a senior electrician to help maintain the plant. Thus began what has nearly been a 32-year journey with APS.

Sitting in his Prescott office in the APS building on Marina Street, Quinn provided a peek into his professional and personal life:

Age: 56

Family: Married for 34 years. Three daughters and four grandsons.

How many people do you oversee?

Directly that work for me is 77. But we have supporting organizations that come out of Phoenix, so at any one time in this division, we can have 80 or 90 people.

How many hours do you work in a typical week?

On average, probably 55-to-60 hours a week, and then four or five hours on the weekends.

Busiest time of year for you?

In these higher elevations of our service territory, you really have two seasons where we have the most issues. You have the monsoon season where you get a lot of rain, a lot of wind and a lot of lightning. As you can imagine, a lot of our lines get damaged during that time. And then you have these times, where the snow is a problem.

Most challenging part of job?

The greatest challenge for the electric utilities today that is part of my challenge is getting our grid ready for the future. There are so many changes with the renewable energies and how those impact the system. The technology may not always be ready yet, but our customers want it, so we need to be ahead of it. We need to be very proactive and strategic to understand what our customers need one year from now, two years from now, 10 years from now.

Most Memorable Moment in career:

When I was in the training department in APS’s T&D (Transmission and Distribution division) there was a U.S. government program for utilities to go to four nations to do assessments and make recommendations on how they can improve their systems. I was selected as a training consultant to go on a visit to Jordan. I was there for a week. We toured their facilities and made some recommendations from what worked well for us. They told us some of their struggles, which were nothing like our struggles because they had natural gas to power their generators that went across another country and there were always people blowing up their gas lines. We just don’t deal with stuff like that. That was such an experience. They treated us like royalty.

What do you do away from work (hobbies, passions, preferred leisure)?

I’m an outdoors person, so I hunt and fish. I also spend a lot of time with my grandsons. They like to ride quads and stuff like that. So I have some property in Alpine. It’s called the Arizona Alps. We spend a lot of time there. Summer is my big recreation time.

Something most people don’t know about you:

I’ve owned businesses on the side over the years. I’ve had a machine welding shop. I have different properties that I rent out. I had a hobby when I worked at Palo Verde where I’d build houses on the side. I wasn’t a contractor to build houses, I would build a house and we would live in it for three or four years, and then I’d start thinking about plans and buying property. My wife eventually got to a point where she was like ‘Can we just stay in a house?’ The last one I did was in 2002. I still have some machinery and welding equipment that I’ve stored away. I’m saving it for when I retire.

What do you hope to accomplish in the next few years?

Our goal right now is bringing in new employees that can keep the business operating as efficiently as possible. We have a lot of employees with a lot of years and a lot of them are starting to retire. We’re trying to transfer that old knowledge into these new folks. It’s a challenge, but it’s exciting at the same time because you’re bringing in these new folks with new fresh ideas and all kinds of energy.