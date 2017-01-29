Charter school celebrates school choice

PRESCOTT – The smell of fresh pancakes and syrup wafted into classrooms and the outdoor parking lot at Willow Creek Charter School on Thursday, Jan. 26, a gastronomic treat prepared by Director Terese Soto to celebrate National School Choice Week.

“Thank you for the surprise,” said a delighted kindergartener Anthony Hawley, after devouring his plate of two pancakes.

The charter school, which opened in 1999, first participated in the National School Choice Week celebration last year, handing out bright yellow scarves to students and staff. This year, in addition to the scarves, Soto and her fellow administrators decided to add a personal touch with the pancake breakfast.

Business Operations Director Jennifer Baker, whose children are graduates of the kindergarten -through-eighth-grade school, said the ceremony is a means of celebrating educational choice in the greater community.

“We embrace that you can choose what works for your child,” Baker said, noting the school of 105 students is a choice for those who appreciate a “family” setting with small, joint-grade class sizes.

National School Choice banners on the front officer door read, “Parents Know Best.”

Third-grader Jake Hines, a student since kindergarten whose older sister also attended the school, wore a big smile as his class was led to the kitchen to collect their breakfast treat.

In Jake’s estimation, Willow Creek Charter School has proved a “good choice” for him, “a very good choice, actually.”

School choice, though, is not just about charter schools. It is about all school choice – from the larger public districts to charter schools, private schools, and home school opportunities.

The National School Choice banners were posted around the office at Chino Valley Unified School District’s Heritage Middle School.

In Phoenix, Gov. Doug Ducey, a proponent of school choice, met with a group of Arizona educators, parents and community leaders on Thursday for a luncheon held in the Capitol Rose Garden.

School choice advocates suggest offering meaningful educational options for families in this state is a key to producing strong academic outcomes.

“Arizona is a national leader in providing families with a robust menu of education options,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week in a news release. National School Choice Week is celebrated every January. “These choices and opportunities will be celebrated by hundreds of thousands of Arizona students, parents, and teachers.”

Some 970 events were planned across the state, more than 20,000 nationwide, ranging from informational seminars, open houses, to movie screenings and luncheons. This past week was touted as a time for families to consider their K-12 options for the 2017-18 school year.

“There has never been a time like the current in Arizona, where we have hundreds of innovative school leaders pushing Arizona into the top tiers of academic achievement and most especially creating community schools that honor the talents and needs of students and their families,” Lisa Graham Keegan, an event organizer and education reformer, stated in the news release. “I am so proud of these school teams.”