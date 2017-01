Bonnie Dann and Scott Heide were married on January 1, 2017, surrounded by family and friends in Prescott.

The bridesmaids were Bonnie's daughters, Danielle and Margie Berkowitz. Rabbi Nina Perlmutter performed the ceremony. Harp music by Anna Cocilovo. Wedding photography by Kim M. Kapin.

The couple honeymooned in southern Arizona at Paca de Paja Bed & Breakfast Inn.