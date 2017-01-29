Birth Announcements (part I): January 29, 2017

Richard Brett Alvarado-Reyes, an 8 lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to April Alvarado and Clayton Reyes of Paulden.

Julian Anthony Gonzalez, a 7 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Juana and Carlos Gonzalez of Prescott Valley.

Carliah Marie Hayden, a 7 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jerri Viliborghi and Nathen Hayden of Mayer.

Isaiah Christopher Ebenezer Marley, a 4 lb., 7 oz., boy, was born Thursday, December 15, 2016, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Leah Rachelle and Christopher Jonathan Markey of Chino Valley.

Samuel William Martin, a 7 lb., 9 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lauren and Jeremy Martin of Dewey.

Hayden Jay Mitchell,, an 8 lb., 9 oz., boy, was born Saturday,, Jan. 7, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Bailey Jensen and Steven Mitchell of Prescott.

Anthony De Jesus Quirino, a 7 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Felipe Quirino of Dewey.

Christian Decker Colonna,, a 6 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Heather Akins and Christopher Colonnna of Prescott. NO PHOTO

Uriel JR Jaramillo, a 3 lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Michaella and Uriel Jaramillo of Prescott. NO PHOTO

Khloe Marie Ketner, a 6 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kori and Michael Ketner of Prescott. NO PHOTO

Azalea AnnaLee Kitchens, a 6 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jennifer Rae and Matthew Ryan Kitchens of Thatcher. NO PHOTO

Chase George Merrill, a 7 lb. boy, was born Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jodi and Eric Merrill of Prescott. NO PHOTO