Worship Services: Week of Jan. 28, 2017

PRESCOTT

Alliance Bible Church … Elder Bill Pershing will speak about “Living a Forgiven Life” (Colossians 3:13): “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you,” A potluck will follow. All are welcome.

American Lutheran … _Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message “You’re In Good Hands…With Jesus” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services Sunday 1/29 in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message “Lies We Believe and the Truth That Sets Us Free: All Good People Go to Heaven” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley services are at 10:30 a.m.

Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church … Pastor Al Cicolello delivers the message at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and the 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service. at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, , 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) …

First Congregational … Pastor Jay Wilcher delivers the message, “A Soft Place to Land” (Matthew 5:1-12) at the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday.

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open

from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … Pastor David Ellis’ message at the 9:15 a.m. Connections contemporary and the 10:45 a.m. traditional services will be “God-Given Dreams.”

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) …

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Pastor Roger continues his series, “Growing as Overcomers” with “Smyna: Crushing Pressure” (Revelation 2:8-11). Service is 9 a.m. Sunday at 148 South Marina Street. Latino service is 10:30 a.m.

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican … Bishop Peter Robinson preaches at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Communion services Sunday. Communion and Bible Study will be 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Discussion will be “Va-eira (Exodus 6:2-9:35) at 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious school meets at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Heights … Services are 8, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Services are at 8:15 and 10 a.m.

Unity of Prescott … Reverend Terrence Padgett’s message at 9 and 11 a.m. services will be “A Greater Experience. Sunday school is at 11 a.m. 1/29

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “You Must Be Born Again” (John 3:1-15) at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Willow Hills 1st Southern Baptist … Pastor Jess Liles’ message at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services on Sunday is “Part 3 of God Will Make A Way series: Acknowledge the Problem/Keep Your Eyes on the Lord’ (Exodus 14:5-9).Signing for the deaf at all services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth will present the sermon, “Seeking God,” at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services and at 6 p.m. Sunday. Deaf interpretation will be at 11 a.m. only.

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Randy Vanesian delivers the message.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Mountain Valley Church of God … Pastor Don Tjiema delivers the message, “A Call to Testify” (Acts 26), 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. More information: 928-772-5713.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the “Are You Feeling Blessed Today?” (Matthew 5:12). At 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Pastor Tim Blau’s message will be “The Grief of Losing Your Livelihood’ on Sunday, Jan. 29. Services are at 8 (Liturgical), 9:15 (Worship Café-Praise) and 10:45 a.m. (Praise).

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … Topic for Shabbat Rosh Chodesh and VaEra on Saturday, Jan. 28, is “Plagues” (Shemot (Exodus 6:2-9:35; Isaiah 66:1-24).



Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “Thank God for Answered Prayers” (Matthew 9:27-31; Matthew 17:20; Matthew 21:18-22; Mark 2:1-5; Mark 6:1-6; Luke 17:5-6; John 14:12-14; Mark 11-22-26; Acts 1:14; Corinthians 7:5; Philippians 4:6; 1Timothy 2:8; Peter 3:12, with a scripture reading from Philippians 4:4-7).

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Hope Lutheran Church (WELS) … Pastor Tim Henning’s message is “Jesus Unmasked as “The Teacher’” at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8:30 a.m. service will be interpreted for the deaf.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89.CQ NAME CHANGE

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.