Water companies receive grant to fix Wilhoit pipes

Two water companies in Wilhoit got word Jan. 20 that they are the first to receive grant money from the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to fix the busted pipes in their community.

The application from Walden Meadows Co-op board chair Luke Lucas, who also is interim manager for Thunderbird Meadows, part of the ACME Water Company, was approved for $202,914.

The co-op has been providing water to Thunderbird Meadows/ACME customers since 1984, but the hard freeze in early 2013 caused extensive damage to the water system. ACME owner Jim West has been making minimum payments to the co-op, and both companies have been concerned with the growing debt owed to the co-op.

Matt Gress, policy advisor to Corporation Commissioner Andy Tobin, said the ACC appointed Walden Meadows as interim manager of ACME (Thunderbird Meadows) in December.

“Jim West owner of ACME Water Company) was in full agreement to do that. Both companies worked together to facilitate that,” Gress said.

Because of the temporary change in management, the co-op was able to apply for an emergency grant from the Small Water Company Assistance fund through the Water Infrastructure and Finance Authority (WIFA) for repairs. Engineers met with both companies to look at what might be needed to repair the leaking and broken pipes in the Thunderbird Meadows portion.

“I’m grateful to the commissioners and to the legislature for having the foresight to set the money aside for companies that have this problem,” West said.

The work will include repair and/or replacement of 13 new 4-inch isolation valves, 99 new customer meters, 99 new customer service lines of which 50 require boring and asphalt removal and replacement, one new 6-inch master meter on the storage tank, and two 4-inch pressure reducing valves.

West said the company already has quotes from people who will be doing the work.

“Thanks to Mr. Tobin who spearheaded getting this to the commission, it’s going to help both residents of Walden and Thunderbird significantly,” he said, adding that the isolation valves currently in place now were installed in the 1960s. “Most don’t work or were covered up when county paved the roads.”

He said he and Lucas have been working very well together during the transition and throughout the application process to qualify for the grant. They continue to work on resolving the outstanding debt.

“This is the first go round for the small assistance fund,” Gress said. “It’s a pleasure to have them working side by side to make sure this happens.”