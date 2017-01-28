Column: Thanks to Trump, nobody hears about Kardashians anymore

BEVERLY HILLS – God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Hollywood stars reported plans for another anti-Trump march on the last Sunday in February in Los Angeles. The left is afraid his election has cost them control of the culture. The best thing about Trump getting elected president is that I haven’t heard anything about the Kardashians in ages.

The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of General James Mad Dog Mattis as Secretary of Defense. On his first day at work he ordered the bombing of thirty-one ISIS positions in Iraq. They say that General Mattis has a bear rug on the floor at home but it isn’t dead, it’s just afraid to move.

HHS Secretary-designate Tom Price failed to disclose that he was investigated for fundraising chicanery by the House Ethics Committee. It’s a loose group. Congressional ethics can best be described as a prostitute who tells the judge she realized she’d been raped when the check bounced.

President Trump drew a fifty-nine percent approval rating in the Rasmussen Poll Thursday. He’s helped by huge mistakes by Senate Democrats. They are holding up most of Trump’s appointees, forcing Trump to run foreign policy and negotiate trade deals by himself, and he’s never been happier.

House Republicans drew up bills to cut taxes Thursday in an effort to stimulate business to get rid of poverty in America while Democrats tried to battle poverty by improving the safety net. It’s downright cruel for politicians to keep promising to get rid of poverty. That’s all some people have left.

President Trump revealed plans in his ABC News interview with David Muir on Wednesday to bring back the practice of water-boarding captured terrorists in order to obtain future attack plans and battlefield information. He insists it will be the best torture ever. We’re going to use Perrier.

President Trump’s water-boarding vow ran into staff opposition at Guantanamo Tuesday. One U.S. interrogator told reporters he got a lot more out of captured Muslim extremists with a Big Mac, shake and fries than he ever did with water-boarding. No terrorist can resist the American way of life.

Mexico President Pena Niete cancelled his visit to the U.S. next week to meet with President Trump in Washington D.C. It’s part of an exchange program. Once a year, the U.S. president goes to Mexico to visit our jobs and once a year the Mexican president comes to America to visit his people.

United States relations with Mexico took a nosedive Thursday when Mexico’s President Pena Niete canceled his trip to Washington due to his nation’s anger over the wall. We must never make the mistake of going to war with Mexico. They have biological weapons that come right out of the faucet.

President Trump’s executive order to build the Mexican border wall roiled Congress Thursday and incited inter-sectional animosities within the United States. Some of them go way back. Southerners want a border wall because they want Californians to learn what it’s like to lose slavery.

Prime Minister Theresa May gave a speech to the GOP retreat in Philadelphia Thursday. She delivered an eloquent call for the U.S. and Britain to once again lead the world together. Listening to her was like sipping chilled champagne after fifteen months of warm beer with cigarette ashes in it.

The GOP congressional retreat was held in a downtown Philadelphia hotel Thursday in which President Trump gave a speech. He was targeted by thousands of women protesters on the streets. The last time this many women gathered in downtown Philadelphia it was to testify against Bill Cosby.

President Trump will be targeted by another huge women’s march at the end of February in Los Angeles. They’re starting to get corporate sponsors. Unilever is changing the name of its iconic butter substitute I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter to I Can’t Believe Donald Trump is President.