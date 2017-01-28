Prescott Valley man accused of attacking sleeping family members with hatchet

PRESCOTT VALLEY – A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, after allegedly attacking his family members with a hatchet while they were sleeping, police said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Prescott Valley police responded to a home in the 5400 block of North Pierce Lane in Prescott Valley, about a report of a man attacking people.

When officers arrived, they saw an injured woman, 70, on the telephone walking out the front door. Officers helped her outside for her safety, according to a PVPD news release. Through questioning, they found out that a family member, Brian M. Garofalo, 33, had attacked her and two other family members inside the home with a hatchet while they were asleep.

Officers entered the residence and found the other residents, two men – one 74 years old, and one 31 – who were badly injured. Police helped them out of the house, also for their safety.

Police learned that Brian Garofalo had barricaded himself inside his bedroom, police reported. When they ordered him to come out unarmed, he did and was taken into custody without incident.

Brian Garofalo was placed in the rear seat of a police cruiser and the officers deemed the scene to be safe. Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority personnel, as well as Lifeline Ambulance paramedics, were called to treat the injured.

Police detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene, and continue to investigate. The police did not release a motive or further details.

The three injured family members were initially treated at the scene and then transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center East Campus in Prescott Valley. Medical personnel decided they were all in critical condition and they were flown to John C. Lincoln Hospital in North Phoenix for additional medical care.

Currently, all three are in stable condition.

The Daily Courier is not releasing the names of the victims out of respect for the family.