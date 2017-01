Lillian Ingraham, age 84, passed away December 13, 2016 in Prescott. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edward Ingraham; a daughter, Susan Pospisil of Scottsdale; two sons, Richard Ingraham of Roseville, California and Edward J. Ingraham of Redwood City, California; and four grandchildren.

Information provided by survivors.