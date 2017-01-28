No. 13-seeded Bears paired with Gila Ridge in 4A clash

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain’s boys’ soccer team has earned the 13th seed into 4A Soccer State Championship tournament, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announced on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Grand Canyon Region champion Bears (8-3-1 overall record) will travel to fourth-seeded Southwest Region titlist Gila Ridge (7-3-2) in Yuma for their first-round state playoff game at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 31.

If Bradshaw wins, it would battle the victor of the 12th-seeded Higley-5th-seeded Estrella Foothills first-round match at 2 p.m. next Saturday, Feb. 4, in the quarterfinals. The highest-seeded team that remains will play host to that game.

This is the first time that the Bears have qualified for the 16-team state playoffs since 2008, when they were the 14th seed in the former 4A Division II.