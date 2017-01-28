Letter: Creation seminar

EDITOR:

The winter creation science seminar will be on Jan. 28 from 2-5 p.m. at the Chino Valley Family Church, 718 Highway 89. The quarterly seminars are free and open to the public, and is about presenting some of the scientific evidence that supports the Biblical account of creation and that refutes evolutionary theory.

Because there is so much of this evidence, from every branch of science, information is rarely repeated from one seminar to the next. It is very sad to me that our children in the government schools are presented only one side of this issue, as if it were a fact; thus, brainwashing the kids rather than educating them about the scientific controversy involved.

Once children are brainwashed into thinking a theory is a fact, it is nearly impossible to get them to even look at the scientific facts that do not align with their world view. And there are thousands of facts that prove that evolution could not have happened … so why are none of them in the biology textbooks? It is because evolutionists have such a firm grip on the public education system that they are able to keep all challenges to their pet theory out and have any teacher that dares to not get in line with this orthodoxy fired.

What is behind evolution is old ages of time. There are hundreds of ways to test the age of the earth, 80 percent of which dates the earth at less than 10,000 years and the other 20 percent indicates an age of 10,000 to 1 million years, some of which are: The sun is shrinking in size by 5 feet per hour, so in 100,000 years the sun would have been so large that nothing on earth could live, and in 20 million years the sun would have touched the earth.

At the rate the earth’s magnetic field is declining, nothing could have lived on the earth 25,000 years ago. The moon is receding from the earth and the earth’s rotation is slowing, limiting the age of the earth to 30,000 years, and many more facts that will be shared at the quarterly creation science seminars. See you there.

David McNabb

Prescott