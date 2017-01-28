Column: Stop freaking out about Trump

Take a breath, America.

People are only freaking out because our new president is a Republican.

Today, most Americans agree Ronald Reagan was one of our greatest, most effective presidents. Back in the 1980’s, the press ran editorials and quoted “experts” in news stories explaining why Reagan was sure to nuke the world.

Genesis had a hit song and video, “Land of Confusion,” expressing and exploiting these same fears.

Instead, Reagan won the cold war and down came the Berlin wall.

Genesis broke up, Phil Collins went on to a financially rewarding solo career and songwriter Mike Rutherford went on to write arguably some of the best songs of his life. (Yeah, even though I disagree with their politics, you can’t deny Mike’s lyrical and musical brilliance or Phil’s technical skills in developing a repetitive build to crescendo.)

America went on to job growth and economic expansion.

On January 20th, the Huffington Post filled their post-inauguration home page with a giant black font that filled the screen, shrieking, “Trump Gets Nuclear Codes!”

Time for a Genesis comeback?

Also predictable, which I did because I only make easy predictions, left-wingers are going nuts in the streets, on social media and in many other public places.

The party that demanded Trump “accept the outcome” of the election refuses to accept the outcome themselves, smashing windows, burning cars, assaulting police and marching in the street wearing costumes representing female genitalia.

Oddly, these costumes were featured in parades along with protesters demanding the U.S. become “gender neutral.”

Thousands didn’t get the memo.

An older woman was escorted from a plane this week because she was berating people who voted for Trump, asking the Baltimore travelers if they were there “to protest or celebrate.” One of her verbal victims replied that he was in town to “celebrate democracy.”

She, too, was troubled that his vote might have put the nuclear codes in the hands of a Republican.

Complaining that the presumed Trump voter sitting in his assigned seat next to her was “in my space,” police came and asked her to leave.

Passengers applauded her removal from the plane.

She seemed genuinely surprised that she, the accoster, was escorted out instead of the man who destroyed her world by voting for the candidate she sincerely fears.

During the presidency of George W. Bush, wealthy liberals created a nationwide radio syndication they called, “Air America.”

It was a propaganda machine, though they failed to draw enough listeners to keep it afloat.

They did, however, manage to draw the attention of the Secret Service by engaging in “Assassination Chic.”

The star host of these segments was Randi Rhodes, who created radio skits with gunshot sound effects and crude comments directed at President Bush.

Recently, a Kentucky burlesque dancer who also worked for an insurance company thought it would be meaningful to request someone

assassinate President Trump.

She lost both jobs, her talent agency representation and any possibility of an award for “best use of Twitter.”

A writer for Saturday Night Live, Katie Rich, thought it would be fun to bully Trump’s 10 year-old son, Barron, as a potential serial killer.

Rightfully and quite unexpectedly, SNL suspended Katie.

Good to know it’s still outré for liberals to target a President’s child.

Still, there is more violence from the left than has ever been performed by the Tea Party.

This is to be expected. Fear is rampant, funded and fueled by a number of left-wing organizations, over fifty of them funded by billionaire George Soros, per research by liberal feminist Asra Q. Nomani at the New York Times.

You can also expect to read “experts” predicting when Trump will nuke some feared country.

How do I know?

Flashback to Bush 43, when ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern toured the country, predicting exactly which month(s) Bush would nuke Iran.

He was a liberal star, baby.

Perhaps some are still fearfully waiting for his predictions to come true.

Contact Rick Jensen at rick@wdel.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jensen1150WDEL.