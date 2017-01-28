Church Spotlight: Alliance Bible Church

Name of church: Alliance Bible Church

Address: 2601 W. Iron Springs Road,

Prescott AZ 86305

Phone: 928-776-1549

Email: pastorpj1@commspeed.net

Website: abcprescott.com

Denomination: Christian and Missionary Alliance

Leader(s): Pastor John Perry (senior pastor), Pastor Jeff Kingery (associate pastor)

Founded when? 1980

How many in congregation?





Around 100

Services: Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Studies

Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Ladies Bible Study Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Men’s prayer Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

Regular fellowship groups (young adult/senior/etc.) meeting at various times

Church’s mission or goals:



ABC stands for “Adoring God, Being Loving, and Calling to Christ.”

Our theme for 2017 is “Rushing Water” from John 7:38, “He who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water.”

Who would feel most comfortable attending? We are a very friendly, informal church in the pine trees! We have a great worship team that loves the Lord and includes contemporary Christian worship and traditional hymns. Pastor John preaches from the Word of God every week encouraging practical application for everyday living.

Community outreach programs: We partner with New Song Men’s Recovery home, a Christ-based recovery home in Prescott. We have a food cupboard ministry. We sent over 300 Christmas Child boxes to needy children around the world this year. We support the Community Pregnancy Center.