Church News: Week of Jan. 28, 2017

Reverend Glenn Coleman Farley discusses “What Do You Do When Your Heart Hurts?” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Avenue, Prescott. Reverend Farley has served as the consulting minister to the Sedona UU Fellowship since 2012. Before his call to ministry, he spent six years working in the investment industry. He completed chaplaincy training in Hawaii; a student ministry internship in New Jersey; and is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the Starr King School for the Ministry.

Beverages and snacks will follow the service in the adjoining Davis Hall. There is a staffed nursery on Sunday mornings for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Temple B’rith Shalom Movie, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Movie will be “The Color of Fear.” Discussion and refreshments will follow. Committee meeting will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Progressive Christian Studies: A new session began Jan. 11. Father Bob Wills will lead this informative study using “The Once and Future Jesus.” The winter session will meet for six weeks on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Conference Room of St. Luke’s Church. All are welcome.

Shabbat Torah Study: The new month of Shevat will be celebrated with songs and an early dinner, followed by Havdalah, 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. For location, directions and details, contact 928-237-0390, or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. For other activities, check the online calendar, www.onetorah.org.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church parish hall All are welcome. For more information, contact Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257, or ksture5893@gmail.com.

First Congregational Church Open House celebrating the recently completed restoration project will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at 216 East Gurley Street, Prescott. Acknowledgements will be made at the 10:30 a.m. worship service for the volunteers and vendors who did the work.

Mountain View Baptist Church Monthly Gospel Concert, featuring the Fireside Bluegrass Band, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at 397 Pony Place, Dewey. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free, however a love offering will be gratefully accepted.

“The Afterlife of Billy Fingers,” presented by Reverend John M. Kohlenberger, is a class for those who want to explore some of the many worlds yet to be discovered. The class will consist of six discussion sessions on Tuesdays, noon to 2 p.m., from Jan. 31 to March 7. For more information, call 928-717-7634.

Webinar, “Spiritual Discovery: How Can You Better the World” by Tom McElroy, member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship, sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Tempe, and Christian Science Society, Prescott. The webinar begins at noon Thursday, Feb. 2, http://christiansciencetempe.com/community-event/

Chili Cook Off, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. All you can eat is $6. There will be a 50/50 raffle. If you would like to enter your chili, contact Corrine, 928-266-8090. The best chili gets a prize. All proceeds go towards the Spiritual Experience Prescott Convention.

The Truth About Cancer, a free 10-week session of “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest,” facilitated by Dr. Dayana Leclair, DHM, MS. CN., MS.. ED, begins Sunday, Feb. 12, in the choir room at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Sessions will be each Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call St. Luke’s Episcopal Church office, 928-778-4499.

Church of the Nazarene, Prescott, is sponsoring a blood drive 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in Fellowship Hall, at the church, located at 2110 Willow Creek Road. More information: Clay Conboy 928-771-1601.

Praise and Worship Concert, 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. The concert will include gospel music, old time Sunday School songs, contemporary Christian music and stores of God’s grace and mercy. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit Shepherd’s Canyon retreat, an inter-denominational Christian retreat for pastors and church workers. A light dinner will be served following the concert. RSVP to Joanne DeMent, 928-778-9122.

Christian Academy of Prescott Open House, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The event will include an introduction to the school, campus exploration, scholarship drawings, door prizes and refreshments. The school is located at 148 South Marina Street, across from courthouse plaza. All are welcome to attend. RSVP by Feb. 16 to christianacademy@capprescott.com.

Hillside Bible Church 42nd Anniversary Celebration, Feb. 4 and 5. Services are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, with lunch be served at noon. Saturday morning service features Tom and Karen Cobb sharing in song and the Word. Saturday afternoon service features music by Sally Bates and Susie Kilman, followed by Ron Clayton sharing the Word. The Simmons family will lead worship Sunday morning with special music and message given by Pastors Stephen and Marjorie Harris. Sunday noon will be annual pot BBQ potluck lunch. Afternoon service will conclude the weekend with special music and a mission emphasis. Hillside Bible Church is located at 8670 South Date Creek Road in Hillside, located 16 miles west of Kirkland, off of Highway 15. More information: Glen or Rodella, 928-442-3842 or 928-713-2419.