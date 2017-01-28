Badgers earn No. 3 seed, host Rockets in 4A state matchup

STATE: Prescott beat the Rockets 3-0 on Jan. 23, have won 5 straight, outscoring opponents 30-1. Last L was No. 1 Flagstaff (2-0, Jan. 12). https://t.co/OMxEjBsgQq — Brian M. Bergner Jr. (@SportsWriter52) January 28, 2017 by Brian M. Bergner Jr.

PRESCOTT — Having lost only one match since the calendar flipped to 2017, the Prescott girls’ soccer team was awarded a No. 3 seed when the AIA announced its 4A state tournament field Friday afternoon.

Winners of five straight and seven of their last eight matches, the Badgers are paired with No. 14-seeded Moon Valley in the first round of the state playoffs.

It is the first state playoff appearance for the Badgers since the 2013-2014 campaign.

Prescott (13-4-2, 5-1 Grand Canyon) will host the Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 1, just nine days after they beat them Jan. 23 in a match that saw Katie Townsend score two goals in a 3-0 win.

The senior said Moon Valley may key on her defensively the second time around, but that won’t stop the Badgers.

“With all the hard work we’ve been putting in together as a team with being able to make quick movements on and off the ball, I think we will have multiple opportunities, all we have to do is put it in the back of the net,” Townsend said.

Townsend has accumulated 88 total points this season, with 34 goals scored and 20 assists.

Due to weather postponements and reschedules, Prescott was forced to play four matches in four days this past week, winning all four.

“I actually think they are handling it well,” Laipple said about her team’s physical wellbeing. “We had a regular practice today, nobody was complaining about soreness, or tiredness.”

After the 3-0 win over Moon Valley on Jan. 23, the Badgers beat rival Bradshaw Mountain 3-0 on Tuesday, Lee Williams 11-0 on Wednesday and Mohave 7-0 on Thursday in the season finale.

Laipple plans to give her club the weekend off, then practice Monday and Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday’s first-round state match.

“I think this weekend will help a lot in recovery to bounce back for next week to go far at state,” Townsend said.

Overall, the Badgers have outscored their opponents 45-4 in their last eight contests (7-1), with the only blemish a 2-0 loss to Grand Canyon region rival Flagstaff on Jan. 12.

Flagstaff (10-0, 6-0 Grand Canyon) finished the season undefeated to claim the region title, and was awarded a No. 1 seed in the 4A state playoffs.

WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Although the weather man calls for clear skies and sunshine through next week, Prescott’s main concern is there’s still snow covering every inch of Ken Lindley Field on campus.

Laipple said Prescott athletic director Missy Townsend, the grounds crew and others will meet Monday to discuss alternative sites if the field is unplayable.

“We’ll make a decision from there, see what our options are,” Laipple said.

UP NEXT

Laipple wasn’t entirely pleased with how the Badgers played against Moon Valley (9-5-1, 3-2-0 West Valley) on Jan. 23, and said she hopes they “play better.”

“We could have done a better job in playing as a unit. That’s what we’ll focus on,” Laipple said.

Wednesday’s winner will advance to the 4A state quarterfinals against either No. 11-seeded Sunrise Mountain or No. 6 Walden Grove. If the Badgers are able to get past Moon Valley, they will host the quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 4.

Official start time against Moon Valley is set for 6 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.