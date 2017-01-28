2 lost hikers rescued from Watson Lake trail

PRESCOTT – Two women hiking the Lakeshore Trail at Watson Lake Thursday, Jan. 26, became lost as the sun set and had to be rescued, Prescott Fire Department spokesman Jeff Jones said Friday.

At about 6:30 p.m., the hikers called 911 to say they were lost. With temperatures dropping into the 20s, Prescott fire crews, Prescott police and a park ranger responded to find the women.

Firefighters from Engine 74 launch the rescue boat, and with help from dispatchers, who tracked a general location of the hikers’ cell phone, found them in Hidden Cove up in the rocks, Jones said.

Rescuers decided that the easiest way to get them back would be to lead them back to the trail and have them driven out.

Both women refused medical treatment and were taken back to their car.