Yavapai softball aims for national ticket

PRESCOTT — Yavapai College’s softball program returned to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I National Championship tournament after a five-year hiatus in 2016, and what a roller coaster it was for the Roughriders.

Last May 7, YC’s improbable postseason run began with an upset of top-seeded Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, as the visitors captured the NJCAA Region I, Division I crown.

At the 16-team double-elimination national tournament May 18-21 in St. George, Utah, the Roughriders placed a respectable fourth, proving that they were back in business under coach Doug Eastman. They finished the campaign with a 50-17 overall record, compiling a 3-2 mark at nationals. One of Yavapai’s three wins in Utah included an upset of No. 1-ranked Tyler (Texas) in the winners’ bracket.

The Roughriders open the 2017 season at 10:30 a.m. today, Jan. 27, versus Odessa College at the College of Southern Nevada Tournament in Las Vegas. The game is part of a tripleheader, as the Roughriders face Colorado Northwestern at 1 p.m. and host Southern Nevada at 6 p.m.

Eastman embarks on his third campaign at Yavapai with seven sophomores and eight freshmen on his roster.

On the pitching slab, sophomore ace Amy Robinson of Grants Pass, Oregon, leads the way. She finished the 2016 season with an impressive 34-7 record and a 1.62 ERA in 250-1/3 innings pitched. Robinson tossed four complete games and two saves. At nationals, Robinson went 3-1 in the circle.

Freshman pitchers Santana Parra of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Kiana Spencer of Gallup, New Mexico, should also see significant innings.

Behind the plate, sophomore Savana Ramirez of San Pedro, California, is one of three catchers on the roster.

The infield will likely consist of sophomore first baseman Andrea Sotelo of Imperial Valley, California; sophomore third baseman Karissa Pena of Imperial Valley, California; sophomore shortstop Shayna Ige of Wahiawa, Hawaii; and sophomore second baseman Mahina Chong of Wahiawa, Hawaii.

In the outfield, sophomore Mikayla Newham of Redding, California; freshman Mariah Kalamaras of Fairfield, California; freshman Raelynn Rios of Anaheim, California; and freshman Kalee Mabray of Beaverton, Oregon, are in the mix.

At the dish, Sotelo and Pena will pace the Roughriders.

Last season, Sotelo hit a team-best .447 with 67 RBIs and 56 runs scored. She finished with 97 hits, including 19 homers, 18 doubles and three triples. Pena batted .381 with 31 RBIs, registering 67 hits (seven doubles, three homers) and 34 runs scored.

Newham (.432, 67 hits with eight doubles and three triples, 17 RBIs, 43 runs scored, 11 stolen bases) is another threat to keep an eye on for Yavapai, which hopes to build on the momentum it built toward the end of last season.

In 2011, the Roughriders claimed the program’s second national championship under former coach Stacy Iveson.

However, only three years later, in 2014, the Roughriders had to cancel their season when they didn’t have enough players to field a team under its next coach, Terri Knecht.

After Knecht was fired, Eastman was hired and has righted the ship. Following a one-year postseason probation in 2015, Yavapai pieced together a solid campaign in 2016 and appears hungry for more this spring.