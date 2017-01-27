Special Birthday party for Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell has the voice of an angel and is extremely modest about his great ability. He has been the cantor for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for about two years now and formed a deep friendship with Trish Rasmussen, the music director for both St. Joseph’s and Mayer Community Church. Trish’s background was as voice and music teacher for junior high schools over the past 28 years. She recognized Kevin’s natural talent and offered him voice lessons, which he gratefully accepted.



Kevin’s birthday was coming soon and Trish thought it would be a good idea to take Kevin to lunch after church on Sunday, Jan. 22. The neighborhood soon learned of this and the lunch turned into 40 guests, which the Fifties Diner in Cordes Junction quickly accommodated. And Kevin knew nothing of what was happening.

He was totally surprised when entering the room where guests, gifts and good food awaited him in hopes of repaying his generosity of sharing his voice with the neighborhood. Since he is a Packers fan, he was torn between the Packers baseball cap and the Birthday hat, but the birthday hat won.