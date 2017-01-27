Snow storms cost city up to $50K

It was an interactive team effort on the streets near Thumb Butte over the weekend: A city snowplow and a bevy of private snow-blowers vs. the snow.

Time and time again as city snowplow driver Joel Pyeatt navigated his massive 10-wheeler along the winding, high-altitude streets at the base of Thumb Butte, residents flagged him down, waved him in, and stopped for a quick thank-you.

For Pyeatt, the mission on Saturday, Jan. 21, was to clear as much snow as possible after the Friday night storm, before the next round of storms was predicted to hit Prescott on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 23 and 24.

Pyeatt was among about a dozen city drivers who gathered for a shift change at noon Saturday, at the Sundog Ranch Road transfer station. As the midnight-to-noon shift was finishing up, the noon-to-midnight crew was getting ready to take over on the snowy streets.

Pyeatt, whose route includes west Prescott, was tasked with clearing out the cul-de-sacs and twisting streets that make up the area south and west of West Gurley/Thumb Butte Road, including Skyline Drive, Forest Hills Road and Horizon Court.

Noting that the nighttime crews had already dealt with main streets in the area, Pyeatt headed straight for the smaller streets, many of which were still clogged with a heavy blanket of snow.

Soon after he steered his plow off Thumb Butte Road and Sherwood Drive, Pyeatt got his first request from the public: A driver along Forest Hills Road waved out his window, and asked for some help on Loma Rica Circle.

Pyeatt immediately headed toward the narrow street, which loops through the steep terrain west of Skyline Drive.

It was tough going at first. Pyeatt tried several times to negotiate the hill at the corner of Forest Hills Road and Loma Rica Circle — first forward, and then by backing in, spreading cinders as he went. Each time, the truck — heavily loaded with cinders — buckled under the steep climb, leaving Pyeatt to look for another option.

Finally, he called in a nearby smaller plow, which was able to make it up the hill for a first pass. Meanwhile, Pyeatt cleared nearby cul-de-sacs, backing up again and again to push the snow out of the way for the residents.

Along with the close quarters of the cul-de-sacs, there were plenty of other things to consider — mailboxes, driveways, and parked cars. “I try not to leave too much of a berm (in front of driveways),” Pyeatt said.

At many of the homes, residents were already out, shoveling their drives, and pushing snow-blowers. Several times, Pyeatt worked in concert with the residents, scooping away the berms.

His efforts were sometimes rewarded with a thank-you wave, or in one case along Skyline Drive, with donuts, after Pyeatt had removed a berm in front of the driveway.

By the time this week’s snowstorms subsided, city snowplow crews had spent about six days doing recurring 12-hour shifts. The shifts began about Thursday, Jan. 19, and tapered off by Tuesday, Jan. 24.

All of that work comes at a price. While numbers from the most recent storm are still to come, Prescott Street Maintenance Superintendent Bobbie King reported this week the storm that hit Prescott over the Christmas weekend ended up costing a total of $50,485, including snowplowing, sweeping and tree removal. Then, on Jan. 19 to 21, snowplowing costs came in at $40,717.

Earlier, King had reported that the street department has $60,000 budgeted for snow-removal materials, and another $60,000 for employee overtime.

And the street department is not the only one feeling the impacts from the snowstorms of December and January.

At the Prescott Municipal Airport, Manager John Cox reports that a two-person maintenance crew also works 12-hour shifts during major snowstorms to clear the airport’s 4 million square-feet of runway and taxiway pavement.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires that snow must be removed when it reaches a depth of two inches, Cox said, adding that during the Christmas storm, crews cleared the main runways three times.

In the city’s solid waste department, drivers also go to extra measures to collect the city’s garbage.

City Solid Waste Superintendent Willie Black noted that the large garbage trucks are often unable to navigate the snow-covered residential streets, so the drivers use smaller trucks and collect and dump the residential containers by hand. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, he said drivers had collected trash by hand on 26 different streets that day.

In addition, Black said, the department regularly outfits one of its dump trucks with a snowplow to help the trucks get to streets that have yet to be cleared.

But because the city’s transfer station gets little activity during snowstorms, Black said the solid waste department is able to re-assign employees to the streets. Therefore, he said, snowstorms bring no extra costs in solid waste.

Public-safety department personnel also face a challenge during snowstorms. Lead Police Officer Dave Fuller pointed out that officers deal with the usual challenges of getting around in the snow, as well as an increase in calls about collisions.

During snow conditions, Fuller said the police department often implements a “weather response,” which means that officers respond and take initial reports only on accidents with injuries or if there is an accident blocking the roadway.

Otherwise, he said, “We will direct people to exchange information at the scene and later self-report the accident with our records section if a report is needed.”