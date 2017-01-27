Obituary: Karrie Ann Hargrove

Karrie Ann Hargrove passed away peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning Jan. 23, 2017. She was born in Kingman Arizona, Jan. 14, 1962. She is survived by her mother and father Betty and Alex Macias, sisters Kristy Hargrove, Kim Delgado and Darla Worley, children Jessica Lawyer, Andrew Jaquez and Tiffany Richardson and the love of her life Bill Hoxie. She was retired from the California department of Corrections, a 5th generation Arizonan and 5th generation Seventh Day Adventist. Karrie had been living in the Prescott area for the past 5 years.

Memorial Services Saturday Jan. 28, 2017 at 3 pm at Prescott Seventh Day Adventist Church, 29980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Arizona.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.