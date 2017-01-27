Obituary: Gertrude ‘May’ Tow

Gertrude “May” Tow, 92, of Prescott Valley, Arizona entered into eternal peace on Jan. 21, 2017.

May worked in the hospitality industry. She was on a bowling league for many years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and The Rebbekas. She was involved with many charities through those organizations.

May loved her family and friends. May was loved by everyone she came in contact with. May will be missed by her sons; Donald Jones, Larry Tow (Linda), Gary Tow (Janan); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two brothers; two sons; two daughters; and one grandson.

A Memorial will be held on Feb. 4, 2017 at noon at the Odd Fellows Lodge located at 8690 East Loos Drive, Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Arrangements have been made by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home. Information can also be found on their website at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

Information provided by survivors.